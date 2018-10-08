Jerry Jones on OT punt: It was time for risk

Getty Images

The Cowboys lost 19-16 in overtime on Sunday night after Ka'imi Fairbairn hit a field goal with just under two minutes left on the clock.

Fairbairn’s kick ended a drive that began on the Texans’ 10-yard-line after a punt ended the first possession of the extra period. The Cowboys elected to kick the ball rather than try for a first down on fourth-and-1 from the Houston 42-yard-line, which elicited plenty of negative reactions for Jason Garrett on social media.

Garrett came in for some criticism from the guy who hired him as well. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thought that was a moment for action.

“We were being outplayed. It’s time for risks at that particular time,” Jones said, via the team’s website.

Garrett explained his mindset after the game.

“Yeah, it was a long one,” Garrett said. “You know, we had a 3rd-and-2 and we didn’t make much on it and we just felt like at that point in the game, the way our defense was playing, the idea was to pin them down there.”

The Cowboys defense gave up a first down on the second Texans offensive play and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins flipped the field by zigging and zagging his way to a 49-yard gain a couple of plays after that. That play guaranteed the Texans a field goal attempt and guaranteed Garrett would be in for extra scrutiny.