Jets activate Rashard Robinson, cut J.J. Wilcox

The Jets opened Sunday’s game without cornerback Trumaine Johnson due to a quad injury and they lost cornerback Buster Skrine to a concussion during the win over Denver, so they were pretty short on bodies at the position by the time the day came to an end.

They rectified that on Monday. The team announced that cornerback Rashard Robinson has been added to the active roster and that they have released safety J.J. Wilcox in a corresponding move.

Robinson was suspended for the first four games due to a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy and the Jets had a roster exemption for him through Sunday’s game. The Jets acquired Robinson in a trade with the 49ers last year and he appeared in six games for the team.

Wilcox had three tackles while appearing in all five games this season.