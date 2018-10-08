Joe Flacco: Key penalty on Ravens in OT was “kind of bogus”

Getty Images

There was a lot of postgame complaining about officials around the league on Sunday and Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco joined the chorus after his team’s 12-9 overtime loss to the Browns.

The Ravens appeared to move the ball inside the Browns’ 40-yard-line on their opening drive of overtime when running back Alex Collins gained 17 yards on a carry. That play came back when wide receiver Chris Moore was penalized for an illegal block in the back, however, and Flacco blasted the call when he met with reporters.

“We won the game there — as far as I’m concerned — at the end of the game and they called a block in the back on Chris, when the guy is out of position and gets cut back on,” Flacco said, via the Baltimore Sun. “It was kind of bogus I thought, but what are you going to do?”

The Ravens had more chances to move the ball after the penalty and they also got the ball back on their own 39-yard-line after stopping the Browns on the ensuing drive, but did nothing with that opportunity and gave the ball back to the Browns for their game-winning drive. There were plenty of other factors to the loss before that point as well, so the Ravens have no shortage of things to lament about their second loss of the year.