Jon Gruden: Derek Carr “presses at some moments”

Posted by Josh Alper on October 8, 2018, 8:51 AM EDT
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw his eighth interception of the 2018 season on Sunday when he tried to hit tight end Derek Carrier in the end zone.

The Raiders had a first down on the Chargers’ 1-yard-line, but were left with no points when Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram picked off the pass. Carrier was not the first option on the play and Raiders coach Jon Gruden said after the game that Carr “shouldn’t have made that throw down there” when the top option wasn’t available.

It was reminiscent of an interception Carr threw on a first down near the end zone in Oakland’s loss to the Dolphins earlier this year and Gruden said at the time that Carr was sometimes trying too hard. He said something similar after this interception, Carr’s fifth on a first down play, as well.

“He’s just trying, he’s just trying so hard,” Gruden said, via Jimmy Durkin of The Athletic. “I think he just presses at some moments and he knows we have to do a lot with the ball when we have it and I think that’s what happened today.”

Carr agreed with Gruden and said he’s “always just tried to just do too much” as a quarterback. For now, that instinct appears to be doing more harm than good for the 1-4 Raiders.

5 responses to “Jon Gruden: Derek Carr “presses at some moments”

  2. “Carr agreed with Gruden and said he’s “always just tried to just do too much” as a quarterback.”

    This is a truly amazing humblebrag.

  3. “He’s just trying, he’s just trying so hard,” Gruden said, via Jimmy Durkin of The Athletic. “I think he just presses at some moments and he knows we have to do a lot with the ball when we have it and I think that’s what happened today.”

    =========================

    As predicted, Gruden is again throwing Carr under the bus rather than taking any personal responsibility for his own play-calling deficiencies. Sign of a lousy HC as well as a lack of character.

    The odd thing is that when Carr was “pressing” in 2016, this produced a number of 4th quarter comebacks and he was playing at a Pro Bowl level. I don’t think that it’s a coincidence that he had an excellent OC at the time in Bill Musgrave.

    Carr is a system QB which means he essentially plays at the level he’s coached at and the plays that are called by the coaching staff. He excelled under Musgrave and has been terrible under Downing and now Gruden. I’m convinced that he could do well if given competent coaching.

    Among the various reasons why I was so upset with Gruden being brought back was that I knew that the “coaching legend” ‘s dink-and-dunk offensive scheme and his aggressive nonsense were horrible fits for someone like Carr (although they fit Gannon who also had an aggressive personality and was a fit for the “West Coast Offense”).

    It looks like if Gruden stays beyond this year that Carr will be gone. The Raiders would be wise to discard Gruden and keep Carr at a reduced salary (incentive-laden contract) with a good OC. However Gruden has already damaged the Raiders roster to such an extent that it’ll be several years before they can approach respectability.

