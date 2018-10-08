Josh Doctson won’t play tonight

Getty Images

Washington listed receiver Josh Doctson among its seven inactives. The team had listed him as questionable on its status report Saturday with a heel injury.

Doctson, a first-round pick in 2016, missed 14 games with an Achilles injury his rookie season. He played all 16 games last season.

Washington coach Jay Gruden said last week that Doctson was kicked in the heel during last Monday’s practice. Doctson has not practiced since.

Maurice Harris will start in Doctson’s place, with backup receiver Michael Floyd active for the first time since signing during Week Three.

Washington already had ruled out guard Shawn Lauvao (calf) and safety Troy Apke (hamstring). The team’s other inactives are offensive tackle Geron Christian, running back Samaje Perine, defensive end Caleb Brantley and cornerback Adonis Alexander.

The Saints ruled out receiver Ted Ginn Jr. on Saturday with a knee injury. Their other inactives are linebacker Manti Te'o, cornerback Demetri Goodson, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen, offensive lineman Will Clapp and center Cameron Tom.