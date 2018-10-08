Josh Rosen focuses on scoreboard rather than stats

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen started off Sunday’s game against the 49ers with a bang.

His first pass went to wide receiver Christian Kirk for a 75-yard touchdown that put the Cardinals up 7-6 early in the first quarter. Sledding would be considerably rougher the rest of the way.

Rosen completed 9-of-24 passes for 95 yards over the rest of the game, but the Cardinals defense forced five turnovers and David Johnson scored twice in a 28-18 win. The victory was Rosen’s first as an NFL player and he said that mattered more than his own struggles when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“It might have been something different every single play,” Rosen said, via the team’s website. “We’ll see [Monday]. But all I care about is this win. I’m pretty happy we got the first one.”

The Cardinals were the only team without a win heading into Week Five, so getting that first one out of the way makes it easy to overlook any struggles on the way to victory. That said, keeping the wait time down for win No. 2 is going to take more efficient work from Rosen in the future.