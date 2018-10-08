Kerryon Johnson says he could have returned if needed

Getty Images

Lions rookie running back Kerryon Johnson may not be getting as much work as he should, but he’s relieved he shouldn’t miss any more time.

Johnson left yesterday’s win over the Packers in the fourth quarter with a right ankle injury, and didn’t return.

That was partially because they had a big lead and didn’t need him, though he said he could have come back.

“Yeah, I think I could have,” he said, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press. “If I can walk, I can run. That’s just the mindset I’ve always I’ve always tried to play with. If I needed to, I think I could have.”

On the drive on which Johnson was injured, the Lions went up 31-13, so they were able to let LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick finish up for him.

“Yeah, I had to put my trust even more in my teammates,” he said. “It’s hard for me to do, me being a competitor, but they got it done. I’m happy.”

Johnson had 12 carries for 70 yards, continuing to show why he should be the Lions lead back and getting more work (and not just because he has their first 100-yard game in five years).