Kevin King insists he never touched punt ruled a fumble

AP

Reporters asked Packers cornerback Kevin King five times whether he was sure a punt didn’t hit him. He had the same answer five times:

“It didn’t hit me,” King said.

Officials ruled otherwise.

Early in the first quarter, Sam Martin punted the ball 39 yards to the Green Bay 13. Officials ruled King muffed it, and Jamal Agnew recovered at the 1-yard line.

The turnover automatically went to review, and the ruling on the field stood.

The Lions scored on the next play to take a 7-0 lead.

King said he thought the Lions were celebrating downing a punt at the 1 and was stunned when he learned it was ruled a fumble.