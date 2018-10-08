Kirk Cousins is earning his money

Getty Images

The Vikings made a bold move in the offseason, swapping a trio of starting-caliber quarterbacks for former Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins and his three-year, $84 million deal.

So far, Cousins is earning every penny.

Sure, the Vikings have won only two of five games. Yes, the defense isn’t the dominant unit it has been in the past. Obviously, the running game is nearly non-existent.

But Cousins is making the passing game go, in his first year of working with coordinator John DeFilippo, receiver Stefon Diggs, receiver Adam Thielen, and tight end Kyle Rudolph.

As the Vikings returned on Sunday to the site of their NFC title-game loss to the Eagles, Cousins fueled the upset win over the defending Super Bowl champions, completing 30 of 37 passes for 301 yards and a touchdown.

Cousins, who completed 35 passes in Week 2, 40 passes in Week 3 and 36 passes in Week 4, is the first player in NFL history to complete at least 30 passes in four consecutive games. ​

For the year, Cousins has completed 161 of 226 passes (71.2 percent) for 1,688 yards (7.5 per attempt). He has 11 touchdowns and two interceptions, and a passer rating of 109.6. He’s on pace to throw for 5,401 yards for the season.