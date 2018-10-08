League office determined key third-and-short play didn’t require replay review

Getty Images

A couple of snaps before Panthers kicker Graham Gano nailed a 63-yard field goal to win Sunday’s game against the Giants, Carolina faced third down and short from the Giants’ 46 yard line. Officially, the Panthers converted.

Unofficially, it’s debatable.

The Panthers tried a handoff to running back Christian McCaffrey, who based on the TV copy arguably failed to make it to the line to gain. The officials ruled that McCaffrey had achieved a first down. As the clock ticked under 30 seconds, the offense lined up for a clock-killing spike play. By then, 12 seconds remained.

In the rush to get the teams lined up and the ball snapped to kill the clock, the replay official didn’t buzz the referee for a review of the ruling that McCaffrey had reached the line to gain. Because the Giants had used all three of their time outs, coach Pat Shurmur couldn’t pull the plug on the process while hoping for someone to think that maybe there should be a closer look.

Per multiple sources, the league contends that the play was reviewed at the command center in New York, with a determination being made that no formal replay was needed.

That’s also debatable, especially since the standard for triggering an automatic replay review continues to be the mirror image of the standard for overturning a ruling on the field. In other words, absent clear and obvious evidence that the ruling on the field was correct, a formal effort should commence to determine whether there is clear and obvious evidence that the ruling on the field was wrong.

The ultimate outcome may not have changed. If the ruling on the field had been overturned via replay review, the officials would have ordered a 10-second runoff from the 26 seconds that remained when the McCaffrey play ended. The Panthers then would have had 16 seconds to snap the ball for Graham Gano’s 63-yard field goal.

That said, the circumstances definitely would have been different, with a running clock instead of a stopped clock. For a kick that long, any little difference could have altered the broader dynamics of the play.