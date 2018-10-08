Leonard Williams: Case Keenum “seemed really uncomfortable”

AP

Broncos quarterback Case Keenum threw a touchdown pass for the first time since Week One and finished the game with 377 passing yards, but that figure doesn’t paint a very accurate picture of how things played out against the Jets.

Keenum threw the first quarter touchdown pass after the Broncos took over on the Jets’ 20-yard-line and then didn’t get the Broncos back into the end zone until they were down 34-10 in the fourth quarter. In the interim, he was sacked four times and pressured consistently during a frustrating afternoon for the Denver offense.

Jets defensive end Leonard Williams had 2.5 sacks and said after the game that it felt like Keenum was overwhelmed by what the defense was doing.

“That’s what I loved to see,” Williams said, via the New York Daily News. “There were a few times when we hit him … even if it wasn’t a sack. We were getting to him a lot. He seemed really uncomfortable. There were times when we wouldn’t even get to him and he would just get scared and throw the ball away. There would be nobody over there. That’s the best thing you could do as a defense: Get in the head of the offense flustered like that.”

Keenum said he could point to “four or five” reasons why the offense struggled on Sunday, including his own play.

“There were a few new things, but it’s no excuse,” Keenum said, via a transcript provided by the Jets. “I’ve got to do better identifying that stuff and getting the ball out on time. There’s a few plays that I know specifically, even from the pictures I could see I had guys running open and I didn’t pull the trigger. I take those sacks. They’re on me. I pride myself on getting the ball out on time and there’s definitely some instances where I didn’t.”

The Broncos have now lost three games in a row after opening with a pair of wins. That feels a lot like last year, which isn’t a good thing for the Broncos as they went from 3-1 to 3-9 in a losing season.