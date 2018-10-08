Linval Joseph: I got to show I’m faster than I look

Getty Images

Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph made one of the biggest plays of Sunday’s 23-21 win over the Eagles when he grabbed a ball knocked out of Carson Wentz‘s hand and returned it 64 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game.

At 6’4″ and 329 pounds, Joseph doesn’t fit the usual profile of players who score touchdowns of that length. Judy Battista of NFL Media passes along that he’s the biggest player to score a touchdown of at least 60 yards since Shaun Rogers did it with the Lions in 2007.

After the game, Joseph said he appreciated the chance to show off his previously unappreciated athletic ability.

“I mean, I consider myself an athlete but I feel like everyone got a chance to see that I am faster than what I look,” Joseph said, via a transcript of his postgame media session.

Joseph also got a chance to show off a pretty sharp sideline look when he matched an oxygen mask with sunglasses while on the bench after his score, so it was a winning day across the board for the veteran tackle.