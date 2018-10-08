Mark Ingram scores touchdown early in his return

Getty Images

Welcome back, Mark Ingram.

It didn’t take the Saints running back long to make an impact in his first game back after serving a four-game suspension.

Ingram had runs of 3 and 3 yards before taking a Drew Brees pass 28 yards to the Washington 2-yard line. D.J. Swearinger saved the touchdown — albeit only briefly — by pushing Ingram out of bounds.

Ingram scored on the next play.

He has four touches for 36 yards.

Wil Lutz missed the extra point, so the Saints lead is only 6-0 with 10:41 remaining in the first quarter.