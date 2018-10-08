Marshawn Lynch has watched the interception from the 1 before

Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch would probably have been more disappointed to watch Derek Carr throw and interception at the Chargers’ 1-yard line yesterday.

But having watched the same thing unfold in a Super Bowl has apparently softened his reaction.

The Raiders running back was like a lot of the rest of us, wondering why he wasn’t getting the ball at the 1, when Carr was picked off by the Chargers instead.

“I done seen it happen to me on the game’s biggest stage,” Lynch said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “Now it’s happened in a regular season game. It’s all right, though.”

Since Super Bowl XLIX with the Seahawks, his teams have thrown four times from the 1 while he was on the field. On those four snaps, the quarterbacks are 0-of-4 with a pair of interceptions (Carr and Russell Wilson‘s Super Bowl-deciding one). It was also Carr’s third interception into the end zone this season.

When Gutierrez read that stat to Lynch, he replied: “That’s cute. That’s cute.”

Lynch has a point. It’s football. It doesn’t have to be that hard.

And now that there’s more evidence to prove it, perhaps things will change next time.