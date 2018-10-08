Matt Ryan had X-rays after Sunday’s loss, but is fine for Week Six

Getty Images

The fact that Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan did not return to Sunday’s loss to the Steelers after losing a fumble on a sack by linebacker T.J. Watt in the fourth quarter did not raise much of an eyebrow because Atlanta was down 41-17 after L.J. Fort fell on the ball for a Pittsburgh touchdown.

There was word that Ryan was headed for X-rays after the game, however, and that did raise some concern that absorbing six sacks and 12 hits might have left Ryan in less than prime physical condition.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Ryan went for X-rays when he spoke to the media on Monday afternoon. According to multiple reporters, the X-rays were on Ryan’s foot and Quinn said that Ryan is 100 percent ready for a Week Six game against the Buccaneers.

Ryan was 26-of-38 for 285 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s loss.