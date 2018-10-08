Mike McCarthy: I believe in Mason Crosby

Getty Images

The Packers saw kicker Mason Crosby miss five kicks in Sunday’s 31-23 loss to the Lions and coach Mike McCarthy made an obvious point on Monday when he said it would have been “a different game” if that was not the case.

McCarthy also pointed out that Crosby’s track record of good performances in Green Bay is a long one and ultimately affirmed his faith in the veteran kicker despite the dreadful day.

“He’s got to make those kicks,” McCarthy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “He’s a proven highly successful kicker, and I believe in him but he’s got to make those kicks.”

Heading into Sunday’s game, Crosby had made just over 80 percent of his field goal tries for the Packers since joining the team in 2007. He failed to reach that figure in 2017, however, and any further struggles might make the present outweigh the history when it comes to Crosby’s future with the team.