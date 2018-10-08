NFL plans to pause tonight’s game when Drew Brees breaks passing record

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is on the verge of breaking the NFL’s all-time passing yardage record, and if he breaks the record tonight, the league will pause the game to recognize the achievement.

Brees has 71,740 career passing yards. That puts him in second place all time, 200 yards behind Peyton Manning, who retired with 71,940 yards. So when Brees tops 201 passing yards today, the league will pause the game for a small ceremony.

According to Mike Triplett of ESPN, that ceremony will feature the ball used on Brees’s record-breaking pass going to David Baker, the president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and a video tribute from Manning will be played.

If Brees breaks the record in a hurry-up situation or another time when it’s not feasible to halt the game for a ceremony, the league won’t delay the game. But it’s a major record Brees is poised to break, and the NFL wants to recognize him right when it happens.