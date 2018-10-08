Patriots re-sign Kenjon Barner

AP

The Patriots needed running back depth, with only two on their 53-player roster. To that end, they re-signed Kenjon Barner on Monday, Zack Cox of NESN reports.

Barner, whom the Patriots released last week, joins Sony Michel and James White on the depth chart.

This marks Barner’s third stint with New England this season. He was on the roster from Sept. 11-19 and from Sept. 26-Oct. 4.

Barner, the Eagles’ primary returner last season, has played only one game for the Patriots. He had three carries for 11 yards late in the Patriots’ Week Four victory over the Dolphins.