Peyton Manning congratulates Drew Brees for breaking his passing yards record

Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning ‘begrudgingly’ sent along a congratulatory message to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees for breaking the all-time passing yards record Manning had previously held.

Manning was shown in a video slicing tomatoes on a cutting board when an off-camera voice informs him that Brees has broken his record.

“Which one?” Manning replies.

“All-time passing yards.”

“Oh, OK, so I still have the touchdown record, right?” Manning says.

“He’s actually on pace to break that too.”

“What? Great…” Manning scoffs. “”For 1,000 days I held the record for all-time passing yards in he NFL,. I got to tell you it’s been the greatest 1,000 days in my life, and thanks to you, that’s over now. You’ve ruined that for me,.”

The video was posted by Saints shortly after Brees surpassed Manning’s mark with a touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith late in the second quarter of Monday night’s game against the Washington Redskins.

“I have nothing left to look forward to, except slicing my tomatoes, making dinner for my family, putting together this wedge salad. Also, let this serve as the congratulations for the touchdown record because as you can see I’m very busy… I don’t have time to keep doing these videos for you congratulating you,” Manning continued before finally getting serious about Brees’ accomplishment.

“In all seriousness, Drew, congratulations on this record,” he said. “You’ve done it the right way. All your hard work and dedication have paid off. … Way to go. Proud of you. Good luck to you the rest of the way.”

Manning’s 539 passing touchdowns is most NFL history with Brett Favre at 508, Tom Brady at 500 and Brees at 499 as of the posting of this story with three touchdown passes Monday night against Washington.