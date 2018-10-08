Raiders may have violated injury reporting policy

Getty Images

The team that soon will be moving to the American capital of gambling may have violated the policy that represents the league’s unofficial nod to gambling.

Teams that have games on the road often downgrade from questionable or doubtful to out any injured players who don’t make the trip. It’s not just a courtesy; once the status changes the team is required to update the injury report.

And, obviously, once an injured player doesn’t travel with the team, his status undoubtedly has changed.

For the Raiders, guard Kelechi Osemele was questionable for Sunday’s game at L.A., against the Chargers. Coach Jon Gruden told reporters after the game that Osemele “stayed home.”

However, the Raiders never updated their injury report to downgrade Osemele to out.

It’s not a significant violation, like the concealing of an injury. But it does amount to the concealing of a player’s status, with the Chargers (and more importantly any interested bettors) not aware that Osemele had far lower chances of playing than the questionable label implies.