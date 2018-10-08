Rams claim DB Darious Williams off waivers

Getty Images

The Rams have given up 62 points over the last two weeks and they added a new player to the defensive roster on Monday.

The team announced that defensive back Darious Williams has joined the team via a waiver claim. There’s no corresponding move needed because the Rams only had 52 players on their roster.

Williams was waived by the Ravens over the weekend when Baltimore restored cornerback Jimmy Smith to the roster after his suspension. Williams made the Ravens out of camp as an undrafted rookie and played 26 special teams snaps in three regular season appearances.

Williams is likely ticketed for a similar special teams/reserve role if he’s active for the Rams, although they could try different things in the coming weeks if the defense doesn’t tighten up.