Rams went for it on fourth because players swayed Sean McVay

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll defended his use of a timeout late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, but stopping the clock led to a change of heart that allowed the Rams to seal their victory.

The Rams initially sent their punt team on the field for 4th-and-1 from their 42-yard-line and Carroll called his final timeout to stop the clock with 1:39 to play. Head coach Sean McVay sent the offense back out on the field after the break and quarterback Jared Goff‘s run for a first down sealed the win.

McVay said after the game that the team’s players swayed him to change his mind.

“Initially we talked about punting it,” McVay said, via the team’s website. “You look at the belief that they had and how much they wanted to do and because of their belief, it made me feel confident — it made us as a coaching staff feel confident to make that decision.”

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth said “you could feel the energy” among the offensive players when McVay reversed course and added “we knew [Goff] would get” the first down. That belief was justified and it may not take a timeout for McVay to decide to ride with the offense the next time they are in a similar situation.