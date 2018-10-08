Ravens claim Cyrus Jones

Getty Images

The Ravens claimed cornerback Cyrus Jones off waivers from the Patriots on Monday, via multiple reports.

Jones, 24, played two games for the Patriots this season. He made one tackle and returned five punts for 45 yards.

The Patriots made Jones a second-round pick in 2016. He played 10 games as a rookie and spent last season on injured reserve with a knee injury.

New England waived Jones out of the preseason, and he joined the Ravens practice squad. The Patriots signed him back to their 53-player roster on Sept. 19 before waiving him Saturday.