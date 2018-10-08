Report: Giants will trade or cut Ereck Flowers by tomorrow

Getty Images

The Giants are done with Ereck Flowers.

Flowers, the offensive tackle chosen with the ninth overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, will be cut tomorrow if the Giants can’t trade him first, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Although Flowers has started 48 games in his career and is just 24 years old, he isn’t developing the way the Giants wanted him to, and if anything he appears to have regressed. The Giants have decided they’re done.

A team trading for Flowers would have to pay the balance of his $2.4 million base salary this season, which for the 12 weeks remaining in the season works out to about $1.7 million. His performance would suggest he’s not worth that kind of money, but some team needing depth on the offensive line might think he’s worth a look.

The Giants did not pick up Flowers’ fifth-year option, so his rookie contract expires after this season and he will be a free agent in March.