Report: Justin Houston could miss a few weeks

The Chiefs are in the market for outside linebacker help after Justin Houston injured his hamstring in Sunday’s game.

Houston could miss a few weeks with the injury, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Houston played only 22 of 83 snaps and had two quarterback hits against the Jaguars.

His injury has the Chiefs hurting at the position.

Dee Ford was ejected for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties Sunday and also has battled a groin issue. The Chiefs finished the game with second-year veteran Tanoh Kpassagnon and rookie Breeland Speaks at outside linebacker with no available players at the position on the bench.

General Manager Brett Veach is exploring roster possibilities, coach Andy Reid said Monday.

“Brett is dealing with all that right now,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “I don’t have an answer for you but he’s looking at some different options and juggling all that today. He started on it last night.

“I can’t tell you what the answers are.”