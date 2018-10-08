Report: Leonard Fournette will not play this week

Getty Images

Running back Leonard Fournette did not play in the Jaguars’ 30-14 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday because of a hamstring injury and it appears they’ll be without him again in Week Six.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Fournette will not play against the Cowboys in Dallas next Sunday.

Fournette initially injured his hamstring in the season opener. He sat out the next two games before returning to action against the Jets in Week Four. Fournette’s return was a brief one, however, and he was back in the locker room after re-injuring his hamstring in the first half.

The Jaguars were using T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant in Fournette’s place, but Grant is likely done for the year after suffering a foot injury against Kansas City. They worked out running backs last week and will likely be adding someone to the group this week given the overall injury situation.