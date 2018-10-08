Report: Matt Breida has only mid-ankle sprain

Getty Images

49ers running back Matt Breida received good news from his MRI on Monday. Breida has only a mid-ankle sprain, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers have not ruled out Breida for Monday night’s game yet.

Breida, who went into Week Four tied with Ezekiel Elliott for the league rushing lead, entered the past two games as questionable on the status report. He played 38 of 60 snaps in Week Four against the Chargers despite a knee injury and had 12 touches for 71 yards. On Sunday, he played only 13 of 98 snaps against the Cardinals despite a shoulder injury and had nine touches for 61 yards.

So Breida has proved to be a quick healer.