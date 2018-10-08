Report: Matt Breida to have MRI on sprained ankle Monday

Getty Images

49ers running back Matt Breida was forced out of Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals due to an ankle injury and it might be a while before he’s back in action.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that X-rays came back negative and that Breida suffered a mid-to-high ankle sprain. He’s set to have an MRI Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Plans for a return will naturally wait until the results of that test are known, but Maiocco suggests Breida could miss time so that the injury will “not be something that bothers him throughout the rest of the season.”

Breida was listed as questionable for the game due to a shoulder injury, so it’s been a rough stretch for the back. He had eight carries for 56 yards and a five-yard touchdown catch before getting injured.