Saints roll to 43-19 victory over Washington as Drew Brees sets passing yardage record

Monday night belonged to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Brees posted a near perfect 153.2 passer rating against the Washington Redskins, completing 26 of 29 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns in carrying the Saints to a 43-19 victory.

He also surpassed Peyton Manning’s record for most passing yards in NFL history with a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith late in the second quarter. Manning’s record of 71,940 passing yards had stood since the future Hall of Fame quarterback retired following the Denver Broncos victory in Super Bowl 50.

Mark Ingram scored two touchdowns in his first game off a suspension for the Saints. Ingram’s 2-yard touchdown put the Saints on the board and they would never trail in the game.

Dustin Hopkins kicked a pair of field goals for Washington from 37 and 53 yards out, but the Saints countered each score with touchdowns as Brees hit Josh Hill for a 1-yard touchdown and Ingram punched in his second score of the game from 1-yard out to give the Saints a 20-6 lead.

Brees’ 62-yard toss to Smith with 2:36 left in the second quarter gave Brees the record and the Saints a 26-6 lead.

Alex Smith would score on a 4-yard rush with 26 seconds left in the half to cut the Saints lead to 26-13 at the break, but New Orleans kept scoring in the second half.

Brees and Smith connected again on a 35-yard touchdown to push the lead to 33-13. Taysom Hill scored on a 1-yard run and Will Lutz added a 44-yard field goal as the Saints racked up a 43-13 advantage.

Washington got a late touchdown on a 1-yard Kapri Bibbs score, but the Saints commanded the entire night.

Brees got a curtain call at the two-minute warning as Teddy Bridgewater entered to kneel out the victory.

Smith completed 23 of 39 passes for 275 yards with an interception. Passes to Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson led his teammates into big hits on a night when he was far from his sharpest. Washington also managed just 39 rushing yards on the night.