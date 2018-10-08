Saints roll to 43-19 victory over Washington as Drew Brees sets passing yardage record

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on October 8, 2018, 11:24 PM EDT
Monday night belonged to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Brees posted a near perfect 153.2 passer rating against the Washington Redskins, completing 26 of 29 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns in carrying the Saints to a 43-19 victory.

He also surpassed Peyton Manning’s record for most passing yards in NFL history with a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith late in the second quarter. Manning’s record of 71,940 passing yards had stood since the future Hall of Fame quarterback retired following the Denver Broncos victory in Super Bowl 50.

Mark Ingram scored two touchdowns in his first game off a suspension for the Saints. Ingram’s 2-yard touchdown put the Saints on the board and they would never trail in the game.

Dustin Hopkins kicked a pair of field goals for Washington from 37 and 53 yards out, but the Saints countered each score with touchdowns as Brees hit Josh Hill for a 1-yard touchdown and Ingram punched in his second score of the game from 1-yard out to give the Saints a 20-6 lead.

Brees’ 62-yard toss to Smith with 2:36 left in the second quarter gave Brees the record and the Saints a 26-6 lead.

Alex Smith would score on a 4-yard rush with 26 seconds left in the half to cut the Saints lead to 26-13 at the break, but New Orleans kept scoring in the second half.

Brees and Smith connected again on a 35-yard touchdown to push the lead to 33-13. Taysom Hill scored on a 1-yard run and Will Lutz added a 44-yard field goal as the Saints racked up a 43-13 advantage.

Washington got a late touchdown on a 1-yard Kapri Bibbs score, but the Saints commanded the entire night.

Brees got a curtain call at the two-minute warning as Teddy Bridgewater entered to kneel out the victory.

Smith completed 23 of 39 passes for 275 yards with an interception. Passes to Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson led his teammates into big hits on a night when he was far from his sharpest. Washington also managed just 39 rushing yards on the night.

15 responses to “Saints roll to 43-19 victory over Washington as Drew Brees sets passing yardage record

  1. Losing by over 30 points and this nimrod goes for a 2 point conversion…lmao. and almost gets Thompson killed in the process. Just a testament to how weak of a coach Jay Gruden is, with his ineffective game planning. Finally scored a TD in a second half to join the rest of the league, but it was done in such garbage time it should have an asterisk beside of it. Fire Jay Gruden now and maybe the Redskins can do something with a coach that uses an Pro caliber play book. The Redskins should try for Josh McDaniels but I doubt if anyone will want to coach for this cadaver of a football team.

  3. As a Skins fan for 30ish years, I feel a weird paradox in my soul, because I want the team to win and do well. At the same time, I’m both used to the fact that they will never do well under Snyder (and Allen), and I also somewhat relish the idea that those two really crappy human beings have consistently produced a really crappy team. It seems like cosmic justice or something.

  6. 26 of 29, are you kidding me with that? Thats like when I used to play Madden back in the day on the PS1 and would run the same TE Post play like 30 times in a row vs the CPU

  8. All the talk is about the Rams & Chiefs this season and deservedly so but the Saints are a very good team. The Rams/Saints game in several weeks maybe the game of the season so far.

  9. As much as I REALLY hate to have to admit it, the Saints {this year} are the best team in the NFC South.. they look like the most complete team right now!

  12. I divorced my Redskins after being a fan for 47 years.

    I grew tired of the lies and deception of this owner. I am tired of this coach who can’t lead and can’t win.

    But the straw that broke the camel’s back was the way this team treated Kirk Cousins.

    After four games this season, I cannot see why ANYONE with eyesight would have added Alex Smith to a football team as a starter. He gutless. He is incompetent. He cannot throw deep with any accuracy. There can only be one reason he is on this team – the staff and owner cannot deal with a QB with talent and they saw Cousins as dictating things. The team has gone with a milk toast guy who threatens no one and who has no apparent talent of doing anything other than throwing to running backs.

  13. In my fantasy league, I pioneered a system where I give 0.2 pts per QB completion and take away -0.3 pts per incompletion. Brees’s 26 of 29 night earned him a well deserved additional 4.3 points.
    26 (0.2) – 3 (0.3)

