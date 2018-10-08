Taking a closer look at the OBJ brouhaha

AP

The fifth Sunday of the 2018 season ended up being dominated by Odell Beckham Jr., thanks to a bizarre ESPN interview (made more bizarre by the presence of Lil Wayne) in which he called out the coaching and the quarterback, and answered a simple, clear, yes-or-no “are you happy in New York” question by saying, “That’s a tough question.”

Beckham would later claim credit for sparking the effort that the Giants showed in a close loss to the Panthers, and coach Pat Shurmur would later try to slam the door on the controversy, by among other things becoming the first NFL coach in a long time (perhaps ever) to use “finito” in a press conference.

It wasn’t finito for the Football Night in America crew. Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy, Mike Tirico, and yours truly took some extra time to break it all down on Sunday night. You can hear what they had to say about it by checking out the video.

Spoiler: They didn’t like it, at all.