Teams starting rookie quarterbacks went 4-0 on Sunday, an NFL first

Getty Images

The four teams that started rookie quarterbacks on Sunday all won, and that was something special.

According to Elias, this week was the first time in the Super Bowl era that teams with rookie quarterbacks went 4-0.

The Browns won with Baker Mayfield, the Jets won with Sam Darnold, the Cardinals won with Josh Rosen and the Bills won with Josh Allen. That has never happened before.

Mayfield went 25-for-43 for 342 yards as the Browns beat the Ravens 12-9. Darnold went 10-for-22 for 198 yards as the Jets beat the Broncos 34-16. Rosen went 10-of-25 for 170 yards as the Cardinals beat the 49ers 28-18. Allen went 10-of-19 for 82 yards as the Bills beat the Titans 13-12.

The four rookie quarterbacks have all shown flashes of talent, but none of them has played extremely well: Mayfield has the highest passer rating of the bunch, at 81.4, and that is well under the NFL average this season of 93.2. So all four quarterbacks won on Sunday, but they all still have plenty of work to do.