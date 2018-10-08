Tom Brady: We can’t give away scoring opportunities against Chiefs

Getty Images

There’s still one game to go in Week Five, but it’s not too soon to start looking ahead to the marquee matchup for Week Six.

That matchup is the one that will take place in New England on Sunday night. The Patriots will be trying to extend their winning streak to three games by handing the Chiefs their first loss of the 2018 season.

During an appearance on WEEI, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady discussed one of the keys to getting that result. Brady pointed to miscues in last Thursday’s win over the Colts that kept the team from putting up points that he thinks they’ll need this time around.

“Those turnovers, whether it is an interception, fumbled snap, I think that’s been something that we have to correct,” Brady said. “If you look back at the first five games we’re giving away too many scoring opportunities. That is limiting our points. I thought the other night we should have put 52 [points] out there, at least. Maybe more. When we play a team like Kansas City, we have to take advantage of every scoring opportunity because we know they are.”

The Patriots only had 14 turnovers in the regular season and postseason last year, but they’re up to nine turnovers already this season. Head coach Bill Belichick said in his Monday press conference that he agrees with Brady about the importance of keeping that number from rising, so it seems we know at least one point of emphasis for the Patriots this week.