Tom Brady: We can’t give away scoring opportunities against Chiefs

Posted by Josh Alper on October 8, 2018, 12:19 PM EDT
There’s still one game to go in Week Five, but it’s not too soon to start looking ahead to the marquee matchup for Week Six.

That matchup is the one that will take place in New England on Sunday night. The Patriots will be trying to extend their winning streak to three games by handing the Chiefs their first loss of the 2018 season.

During an appearance on WEEI, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady discussed one of the keys to getting that result. Brady pointed to miscues in last Thursday’s win over the Colts that kept the team from putting up points that he thinks they’ll need this time around.

“Those turnovers, whether it is an interception, fumbled snap, I think that’s been something that we have to correct,” Brady said. “If you look back at the first five games we’re giving away too many scoring opportunities. That is limiting our points. I thought the other night we should have put 52 [points] out there, at least. Maybe more. When we play a team like Kansas City, we have to take advantage of every scoring opportunity because we know they are.”

The Patriots only had 14 turnovers in the regular season and postseason last year, but they’re up to nine turnovers already this season. Head coach Bill Belichick said in his Monday press conference that he agrees with Brady about the importance of keeping that number from rising, so it seems we know at least one point of emphasis for the Patriots this week.

  1. They will be the first in the Chiefs multi game loosing streak. Happens every year after they have a blistering start.

  2. True Dat. In fact, the Chiefs are so much better than the Patsies this year that the latter will probably have to resort to cheating (again) to win this one.

    Also, tonight, any dispute about the GOAT is resolved as Drew Brees, the most accurate passer in world history, becomes the most prolific passer as well.

    WHO DAT.

  3. I haven’t seen the defensive speed from the Patriots to be able to seriously hamper the Chiefs, and I think to beat the Chiefs your linebackers need to be wicked quick. If Belichick schemes up a confusing defense for Mahomes and Reid turtles up like he can at times, Pats offense should win the game. If the Chiefs get to do what they want to do, I think it’s a long day for the PAtriots.

  4. The Patriots only had 14 turnovers in the regular season and postseason last year, but they’re up to nine turnovers already this season.
    ———–
    They have had a lot of moving pieces on offense. Shuffling the O-line and WR core. It’ll get back to normal turnover ratios once the shuffling settles down a bit.

  6. vikesfansteve says:
    October 8, 2018 at 12:22 pm
    They will be the first in the Chiefs multi game loosing streak. Happens every year after they have a blistering start.

    1) It’s “Losing” streak. 2) These aren’t the Vikings. 3) They didn’t have Mahomes last year. All respect for Alex and all, but Mahomes brings something different to the team, not the position. Plus Patriots? Not that good. FitzTragic had a higher QBR than Brady, and I would take playing that defense over even KCs, which isn’t very good.

  7. Obviously need to get a stop or two on defense to have any chance against the Chiefs. Clearly not much Brady can do about that, but a few time consuming drives with TDs against the Chiefs would be helpful, and nice.

  10. If the Chiefs had a good defense, I’d say they could win this one going away. But they don’t. Pats are going to run all over them, which will open up the passing game even more. I’d love for the Chiefs to win, but I see them as over matched against a Pats team that’s starting to roll. Trust me, Id want nothing more than to see the demise of the Pats, but it isn’t happening as long as Bill and Tom are there.

  11. Well said Brady. lets not get tricky either. Lets keep running the ball, it is setting up a Play action plays down the field. Lets go Pats good luck KC hope turns into a great game.

