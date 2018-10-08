Vance Joseph understands Derek Wolfe’s frustration

Getty Images

The Broncos started 2-0 before losing three in a row. Sunday’s game was the worst, a 34-16 loss to the Jets that felt a lot like one of the many ugly losses from 2017.

After the game, defensive lineman Derek Wolfe voiced his displeasure publicly.

“Obviously, I’m pissed off,” Wolfe said, via ESPN.com. “We come off a short week, we’re busting our ass, we’re playing hard, practicing hard, lifting hard, doing everything we can to be a good player.

“To come out here and lose, the investment is too big. You invest so much money into your body just to take care of your body all week long, thousands of dollars to make sure you’re healthy for the game, and come out here and lose, that sh-t pisses you off, yeah. It really pisses you off. . . It’s the same sh-t every week, I’m tired of talking about the same sh-t the last two years.”

On Monday, coach Vance Joseph was asked if he has any reaction to Wolfe’s remarks.

“I don’t,” Joseph told reporters. “You’ll have to ask him that. I do understand — that was Derek Wolfe — he’s frustrated. Derek played really hard yesterday, he made a lot of plays for us. I think his frustration is he wants to win and he’s putting in the work to win each week. That’s where it starts in this league. Every player has to put their work in and play their best each week to help us win.

“Yesterday, we didn’t have that. We had a bunch of guys play good football and we had some who didn’t play as well as they’ve played in the last month. In this league, it takes four to five plays and the game’s really shot, and yesterday, we gave up three plays on defense that really affected the game early. It kind of put it out of reach early on us. Again, all three phases — offensively, we got to the high red zone and didn’t score points. We had too many third and longs. We sputtered way too much as far as in the scoring zones. We have to go fix it in all three phases.”

Yes, they do. And if they don’t, Joseph almost certainly won’t get a third year to fix it. Especially since he almost didn’t get a second.

It gets no easier this week. Sunday’s opponent is the best team in football, the L.A. Rams.