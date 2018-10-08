Vance Joseph: You can’t justify moving forward without changes

Getty Images

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph waved off the notion of a defensive coaching change after the team gave up 323 rushing yards to the Jets in a 34-16 loss, but that doesn’t mean the status quo will prevail across the board in Denver.

The Broncos are 2-3 on the season and they’ve lost three straight games, which led Joseph to say on SiriusXM NFL Radio that “you can’t justify moving forward” without making changes to the way the team is going about its business. Joseph didn’t specify any of those changes during the radio appearance and said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, during his Monday press conference that they’re still deciding which way to go.

“Everything is being considered right now,” Joseph said. “It’s all being considered. We’re still watching the tape and figuring out the best course of action, but it’s all being considered.”

The Rams are up next for the Broncos and the prospect of facing that offense after giving up 512 total yards to the Jets is not an appealing one for Joseph’s team. It seems unlikely that there are quick fixes that will change that outlook, but we’ll see what Joseph comes up with this week.