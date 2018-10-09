A.J. Johnson has DUI charge dismissed as part of plea agreement

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker A.J. Johnson pleaded guilty to simple possession and failure to exercise due care while driving, while getting a DUI charge dismissed, the Knoxville News-Sentinel reports.

Johnson will have the charges dropped if he pays court costs and completes 363 days of unsupervised probation after agreeing to a judicial diversion program.

He remains subject to NFL discipline.

Johnson was charged with a DUI and cited for simple possession in July 2017 after police stopped him for a traffic violation and found he had bloodshot eyes with alcohol on his breath and a marijuana cigarette next to him.

Jurors in Knoxville, Tennessee, acquitted Johnson and former University of Tennessee teammate Michael Williams of aggravated rape charges 2 1/2 months ago, stemming from a November 2014 incident.

The Broncos signed Johnson on Aug. 13, following his trial.