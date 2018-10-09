AAF teams continue building coaching staffs

Getty Images

The eight teams in the Alliance of American Football have announced head coaches, nicknames, logos and the signings of a good number of players.

On Tuesday, four of the teams announced additions to their coaching staffs as well. Among the new coaches is former 2005 fifth-overall pick Carnell “Cadillac” Williams.

The former Bucs running back will be the running backs coach for the Birmingham Iron. Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Steve Logan, offensive line coach Dave Magazu, special teams/tight ends coach Ray Rychleski, secondary/assistant special teams coach Martin Bayless, defensive line coach Ray Hamilton and defensive assistant Steve Meyer will also be on head coach Tim Lewis’ staff.

Former Jets and Bills defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman joins head coach Mike Singletary’s Memphis Express in the same role. They have also hired linebackers coach Tom Mason, defensive line coach Matt Singletary, quarterbacks coach David Lee and quality control coach T. Seth Gibson.

The San Antonio Commanders hired defensive coordinator Jim Grobe, defensive backs coach Bill Bradley and run defense coordinator/outside linebackers coach Joe Baker.

Former Dolphins defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle will be in the same job with the Atlanta Legends. He’ll also work with the secondary while quarterbacks/wide receivers coach Jim Hofher, offensive line coach Pete Metzelaars, running backs coach John Johnson, tight ends coach Corey Woods, defensive line coach Leroy Thompson, offensive assistant Miles Robinson and defensive assistant Tyler Anderson will round out a staff that also includes offensive coordinator Michael Vick.