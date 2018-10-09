Adam Gase feeling the pain after blowing lead to lose

AP

The Dolphins have taken some shots the last two weeks. The most recent ones were below the belt, and left coach Adam Gase reeling.

Via David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Gase was a different kind of upset than after the previous week, when they were thrashed by the Patriots.

“Every loss hurts. When you put 110 hours into a week and then you get kicked in the nuts like that, it pisses you off,” Gase said. “It probably irritates me more than anything that we screwed it up on offense. We scored more offense for their team on the offensive side than they let up, and that bothers me.

“I feel awful because our defense played really well and they did exactly what we wanted them to do.”

The Dolphins were outscored 24-0 in the fourth quarter, but the jailbreak came via a pair of defensive touchdowns by the Bengals. They struggled mightily in protection after left tackle Laremy Tunsil left with a concussion, and it’s not going to get any easier this week against Khalil Mack and the Bears.

“You’re not going to slow him down, so, . . .” Gase said of the Bears’ pass-rusher.

Tunsil’s health follows a season of frustration up front for the Dolphins. They’ve already lost left guard Josh Sitton and center Daniel Kilgore for the season, and this is a particularly bad time to be without 60 percent of your starting line.