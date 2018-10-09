Adam Gase feeling the pain after blowing lead to lose

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 9, 2018, 8:37 AM EDT
AP

The Dolphins have taken some shots the last two weeks. The most recent ones were below the belt, and left coach Adam Gase reeling.

Via David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Gase was a different kind of upset than after the previous week, when they were thrashed by the Patriots.

Every loss hurts. When you put 110 hours into a week and then you get kicked in the nuts like that, it pisses you off,” Gase said. “It probably irritates me more than anything that we screwed it up on offense. We scored more offense for their team on the offensive side than they let up, and that bothers me.

“I feel awful because our defense played really well and they did exactly what we wanted them to do.”

The Dolphins were outscored 24-0 in the fourth quarter, but the jailbreak came via a pair of defensive touchdowns by the Bengals. They struggled mightily in protection after left tackle Laremy Tunsil left with a concussion, and it’s not going to get any easier this week against Khalil Mack and the Bears.

“You’re not going to slow him down, so, . . .” Gase said of the Bears’ pass-rusher.

Tunsil’s health follows a season of frustration up front for the Dolphins. They’ve already lost left guard Josh Sitton and center Daniel Kilgore for the season, and this is a particularly bad time to be without 60 percent of your starting line.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Adam Gase feeling the pain after blowing lead to lose

  2. Maybe you could have a better backup OL if you weren’t carrying 4 QB on the roster!!!! Moron
    It was your play calling that lost that game. 3rd and 1 late in the 3rd Q and instead of handing ball off or a read option you decide to call a long pass play. Idiot.
    If you get that 1st down and maybe even 3 or 5 minutes more off the clock and even a field goal then the game momentum doesnt change. This loss is simply on YOU Gase. You have been outcoached over and over. Stop blaming players and look in the mirror. If Tunsil is out vs Bears it will be the last game of the season for RT. He will get killed.
    I am so tired of your arrogance Gase and so is everyone else. Give up the play calling and ne a head coach. You are not as good as you think you are!!!

  3. Adam Gase is the second coming of Joe Philbin and in no way should be an NFL head Coach.

    He has stated that Tannehill is “his guy” and will likely be gone with Tannehill after this season.
    Tannehill is in year 7 and still cannot read defenses, has no pocket presence, is not accurate and cannot protect the football, he never has, what made anyone think this would change is beyond me?
    Again, Tannehill is a converted college WR trying to play NFL QB, it will never work.
    On our way to another 6-10 season.
    Sad but true!

  4. Maybe if you knew how to call a game, or make one adjustment to help Young, or pick up a 3rd and 1 by not calling a bomb, you wouldn’t have put us in this position! I’ve beem supporting this guy for 3 years, it’s over now. Pack up your @@@@ and get out

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!