Ali Marpet signs with Buccaneers through 2023 season

The Buccaneers have moved Ali Marpet around their offensive line the last few seasons and they will be able to keep doing so through the 2023 season.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have reached agreement on a new deal with Marpet. The team did not reveal any financial terms, but said the deal will replace his rookie deal for the current season and then run for five more years.

Marpet has started all four games this season at left guard. He played center during the 2017 season and spent his first two years at right guard, so he’s not lacking for a variety of experience along the interior of the offensive line.

Marpet was a 2015 second-round pick and has started all 44 games he’s played since entering the NFL. That’s made him a fixture up front in Tampa and he’s set to remain one for quite a while.