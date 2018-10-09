Andy Reid: Chiefs were reacting to “extracurricular things” from Jaguars

Getty Images

The Chiefs saw two defensive players get ejected from Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. On Monday, Kansas City coach Andy Reid suggested that his players were simply retaliating to things the opposition was doing.

“You play to the whistle and you get yourself back to the huddle, then come back for the next play,” Reid told reporters. “There were a lot of extracurricular things going on. They did that for a while and then our guys had about enough of it. But you can’t do that. It’s part of the game, so you’ve got to keep yourself under control. As you grow as a football team you’ve got to grow as a player in that way too.”

Reid made it clear that, even with provocation, he doesn’t condone post-play peccadillos.

“You just can’t do those things,” Reid said. “I’d tell you that in all the things, not necessarily being the second guy to retaliate. In all cases you can’t do what we did.”

It still sounds like Reid understands that the Jaguars lit the fuse, even if (for example) guys like Chris Jones ended up getting blown up with an early exit, after a WWE-style pounding of the leg of Jaguars lineman Andrew Norwell.

“There was a lot of talking and there was a lot of pushing after plays, so we need to handle it a different way. We weren’t going to put up with that, we had seen that on tape too.”

That likely won’t be an issue for the Chiefs when they face the Patriots on Sunday night. Then again, if the Patriots can instigate the Chiefs simply by talking during or after plays, maybe there will be some free 15-yard chunks of field position coming the home team’s way on Sunday Night Football.