Antonio Brown sued for allegedly throwing furniture off a balcony

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been sued in Florida by the father of a toddler who claims his son suffered emotional distress when Brown threw furniture off a balcony on the 14th floor of a building.

The incident happened in April when the child was walking near the pool of the apartment complex and objects began to rain down from above. Per the lawsuit, via TMZ, surveillance video showed “two very large vases, a heavy ottoman and other pieces of furniture” falling to the ground and nearly striking the child and his grandfather.

The suit, which also includes an assault claim, also includes a note about Brown’s response to law enforcement and security personnel.

“Mr. Brown was extremely agitated, acting aggressively, and yelling at security personnel when [police] arrived to the scene,” the lawsuit reads.

KDKA in Pittsburgh reports that Brown also faces a lawsuit from the landlord of the apartment alleging Brown’s actions broke the lease by “destroying, damaging [and] defacing the premises, as well as furnishings and appliances.” Per the suit, Brown has refused to pay for any damages.