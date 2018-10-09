Bengals cut Thomas Rawls

Getty Images

The once-promising career of running back Thomas Rawls has been dealt another setback.

The Bengals announced that they cut Rawls today. He had been with the team three weeks and played in one game, without getting a carry.

Rawls burst onto the scene as an undrafted rookie with the Seahawks in 2015, carrying 147 times for 830 yards, a whopping average of 5.6 yards per carry. But an ankle injury cut his rookie year short, and he was less effective in 2016 and even less effective in 2017. He signed with the Jets this offseason but didn’t make the 53-man roster. Now he’s been cut by the Bengals and he’ll try to find another team.

Cincinnati has needed help at running back with injuries to Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard.