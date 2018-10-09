Bengals work out Clive Walford

AP

Tyler Eifert‘s broken ankle leaves the Bengals down a tight end and they took a look at one who could help fill the void on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team worked out former Raider and Jet Clive Walford. Walford also worked out for the Seahawks recently.

Walford was a 2015 third-round pick in Oakland and caught 61 passes for 688 yards and six touchdowns in his first to seasons. He had just nine catches for 80 yards last year and joined the Jets as a waiver claim in the offseason. He did not make it through cuts to land a spot on their 53-man roster.

Tyler Kroft, C.J. Uzomah and Mason Schreck are currently the tight ends on hand in Cincinnati.