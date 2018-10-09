Bill Belichick: There’s no new roughing the passer rule, so no change for Patriots

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 9, 2018, 1:34 PM EDT
Getty Images

Roughing the passer has been the talk of the NFL this season, with the officials calling the penalty more strictly than they have before. But the letter of the rule hasn’t changed, and Patriots coach Bill Belichick says that means his team hasn’t changed the way it rushes opposing quarterbacks.

Asked on a conference call about “new rules” on roughing the passer, Belichick corrected the reporter.

They’re not new rules,” he said. “I mean, you’re not allowed to lead with your head, you’re not allowed to body slam the quarterback, you’re not allowed to hit him below the knees, you’re not allowed to hit him above the shoulders. And, if he’s out of the pocket, then some of those rules change, and if he’s in the pocket, you’re allowed to horse collar him. I mean, the rules are the rules. So, I mean, I hope you’re not implying that we’ve been coaching something that was illegal and now we’re changing the way we’re coaching it, because that’s simply not the case. So, I’m not really sure what new rule it is you’re talking about here. We’ve coached the rules as they’ve been written and as we’ve received them. So, whatever the emphasis is the emphasis is, but that doesn’t change the fundamental of the rule. I’ve never taught anybody to hit a quarterback above the shoulders or hit him below the knees or body slam him or lead with our helmet and spear him – like we’ve never taught that. So, I’m not really sure what you’re referring to.”

The Patriots haven’t been flagged for roughing the passer at all this season, so whatever Belichick is doing to teach his players to avoid flags, it’s working.

Permalink 37 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

37 responses to “Bill Belichick: There’s no new roughing the passer rule, so no change for Patriots

  5. Lot of fans of teams,especially Packer fans, holding their hands over their ears and singing…Nahhh…nahhhh…nah..nah,nah,nah,nah…

  7. Translation: patriots qb has been getting these calls for years. Anyone remember when brady cried for a flag without even getting hit? Just because the defender dove low TOWARDS him but never contacted brady but still drew a flag.

  8. Luck gets body slammed ….refs got nothin , Tammy gets his helmet TAPPED 15yds lol. belichickin is a clown

  11. Bears lead the league in sacks and have ZERO roughing the passer penalties. It doesn’t take a so-called “genius” to play and succeed within the rules.

  15. In contrast to certain people with large egos, Belichick dismisses many of the media’s questions but does so with thoughtful answers that exhibit his breath of knowledge. He never calls the media the enemy. He never talks about his brain, where he went to school or how smart he is. He consistently wins without talking about being a winner. He praises his players and never speaks negatively about his opposition. He never blames others, even when it is obvious who screwed up. Our leaders could learn a lot from Belichick

  16. ariani1985 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Until your noddle armed QB gets drilled!

    ———————

    That “noodle arm” has 500 TDs, is top 3-4 in all regular season passing records and holds all the postseason passing records. You only wish whatever QB you support had a “noodle arm” that awesome.

  17. fireroger says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:44 pm
    Less than 10 posts before a cheating comment roles in.
    ————-
    One idea: Don’t want to be labeled as a cheater? Don’t cheat. Pretty simple, isn’t it?

  18. Actually they did change the letter of the rule. They changed “and” to “or.” So, several letters.

  21. The Truth says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:46 pm
    Luck gets body slammed ….refs got nothin , Tammy gets his helmet TAPPED 15yds lol. belichickin is a clown

    That’s because he didn’t get “body slammed “

    Hey remember a couple of weeks ago when the Patriots lost and you said “you can go to work happy on Monday “
    Does that mean you’ve been miserable that last couple of weeks.

    Tell us again how you are NOT jealous

  22. Well, they are barely averaging over 1 sack a game, so it probably something he doesn’t concern himself with.

  23. they should have 1. but lets be honest, no more than that. lets not go accuse the league of favoring this team.

  24. To be fair, one reason the Pats haven’t been called for roughing is that they cannot get to the quarterback.

    And this comes with love, from a Pats fan.

  25. The Pats are pretty gentle with tackling most of the time. They focus on the wrap up, and it’s also clear that they try to avoid penalties. Penalties are such a big part of offensive drives these days, so it’s pretty much essential that they be avoided.

  26. The Truth says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:46 pm
    Luck gets body slammed ….refs got nothin , Tammy gets his helmet TAPPED 15yds lol. belichickin is a clown

    ———-

    Brady got curb-stomped in the Jags game far worse than any of the sacks that were called as penalties on Clay Mathews. And I seem to remember Brady taking an absolute beating against the Broncos in the AFCCG they lost and all he did was just keep getting up and running the next play. Von Miller called him “one tough SOB”.

  27. Didn’t they change the “landing with your body weight on the QB” portion, due to Rodgers whining about it all last season and offseason?

  28. bird2urmother says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:45 pm
    Translation: patriots qb has been getting these calls for years. Anyone remember when brady cried for a flag without even getting hit? Just because the defender dove low TOWARDS him but never contacted brady but still drew a flag.

    No , nobody remember that because it didn’t happen?

    When Ben said he flopped on the sack against TB a couple of weeks ago did you cry on the Steelers articles too?

  29. bannedfromchoirpractice says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:58 pm
    fireroger says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:44 pm
    Less than 10 posts before a cheating comment roles in.
    ————-
    One idea: Don’t want to be labeled as a cheater? Don’t cheat. Pretty simple, isn’t it?

    —————

    Right… So simple that exactly zero teams in the NFL have followed that advice.

  30. bird2urmother says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:45 pm
    Translation: patriots qb has been getting these calls for years. Anyone remember when brady cried for a flag without even getting hit? Just because the defender dove low TOWARDS him but never contacted brady but still drew a flag.
    ——————
    You must be talking about Suggs deliberately lowering his shoulders and launching himself at Brady’s surgically repaired ACL to take him out. Penalty every time. 🙂 Brady was right to chew out the ref for taking 2 seconds too long to throw a flag.

  32. bannedfromchoirpractice says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:58 pm
    fireroger says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:44 pm
    Less than 10 posts before a cheating comment roles in.
    ————-
    One idea: Don’t want to be labeled as a cheater? Don’t cheat. Pretty simple, isn’t it?
    ——–
    Good advice, and the Patriots don’t do that and never did.

    Hasn’t stopped wussy teams (and by association their wussy fans) from crying to the league to do something about those big bad meanie Patriots winning too much. So funny! 🙂

    Weaklings like that don’t belong in the NFL or pro sports. It really is that simple.

  33. bannedfromchoirpractice says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:58 pm
    fireroger says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:44 pm
    Less than 10 posts before a cheating comment roles in.
    ————-
    One idea: Don’t want to be labeled as a cheater? Don’t cheat. Pretty simple, isn’t it?

    ____________________________

    Plenty of people have been cheating in the league for a long time without ever getting that label. Woody Johnson and Arthur Blank come to mind. However John Elway and the Denver Broncos got caught cheating on 2 Super Bowls, were fined for both times, and never got the label. When you get caught red handed cheating in 2 super bowls and you don’t get the label then clearly there is more too it than “just don’t cheat”.

    Just don’t be the Patriots and your cheating won’t matter. Let’s call it like it is. That’s the reality of the commentors on this site.

  34. The comments in this thread are like a compendium of Patriots Hater Stupid Comments about the Patriots, and none of them are even remotely true.

  36. ariani1985 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:42 pm
    Until your noddle armed QB gets drilled!

    —–
    Whatever a noddle arm is, I’m sure Brady is great at that too. Just like everything else at the position. 🙂

    #AllHailTomBrady
    #AllHailTheGOAT
    #GreatestQBWhoEverLived
    #GreatestQBWhoWillEverLive
    #BowDownPunks
    #BowToTheGreatestOfAllTime
    #BowToTheNFLsGreatestDynasty
    #AllHailTheSoonToBe6TimeWorldChampionPatriots

  37. bannedfromchoirpractice says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:58 pm
    fireroger says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:44 pm
    Less than 10 posts before a cheating comment roles in.
    ————-
    One idea: Don’t want to be labeled as a cheater? Don’t cheat. Pretty simple, isn’t it?

    ————-

    Cheating – what fans of lesser teams call hard work, attention to detail and continuous improvement for excellence

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!