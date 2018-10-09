Bills make it official with Derek Anderson

October 9, 2018
The Bills cranked up their former Charlottean carousel Tuesday, signing a former Panther and cutting one to make room for him.

The team announced the anticipated signing of quarterback Derek Anderson, and released safety Dean Marlowe to clear the roster spot.

Anderson was a trusted hand for the Panthers as Cam Newton‘s backup, but when they changed offenses this offseason he was deemed surplus to requirements.

But he was a valuable sounding board for Newton, and won a pair of starts in 2014 in his place.

Whether he supplants Nathan Peterman on the depth chart remains to be seen, but that’s probably inevitable.

  4. It’s about time. It’s something that we desperately needed. I never thought I’d get so excited to have Derek Anderson on our team, but this is a great move. First I would feel so much better with him playing in the event Allen gets hurt over Peterman. Secondly, Darnold has McCown, Baker has Tyrod, Rosen has Bradford, and Jackson has Flacco. Even later round guys like Rudolph has Big Ben and Lauetta has Eli. This is about 5 weeks too late, but better late than never. Great move.

  5. The surprising part to me is they would cut a safety to make room for him rather than just have him take Peterman’s spot directly. Defensive backs are like lineman in that you really can never have enough on the roster because somebody is always getting hurt. But how often do you really need a third QB? (Especially one who has proven totally incapable of ever being a starter, even for a short fill-in span?)

  6. mogogo1 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 11:58 am
    The surprising part to me is they would cut a safety to make room for him rather than just have him take Peterman’s spot directly. Defensive backs are like lineman in that you really can never have enough on the roster because somebody is always getting hurt. But how often do you really need a third QB? (Especially one who has proven totally incapable of ever being a starter, even for a short fill-in span?)

    **********************

    Agreed. Marlowe actually was decent on Sunday.

  7. So, the Bills are worried that another team might pick Peterman up off of waivers if they cut him? Do the Bills know that this thing called video exists where other teams can watch past performances of players?

