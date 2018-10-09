Bills make it official with Derek Anderson

Getty Images

The Bills cranked up their former Charlottean carousel Tuesday, signing a former Panther and cutting one to make room for him.

The team announced the anticipated signing of quarterback Derek Anderson, and released safety Dean Marlowe to clear the roster spot.

Anderson was a trusted hand for the Panthers as Cam Newton‘s backup, but when they changed offenses this offseason he was deemed surplus to requirements.

But he was a valuable sounding board for Newton, and won a pair of starts in 2014 in his place.

Whether he supplants Nathan Peterman on the depth chart remains to be seen, but that’s probably inevitable.