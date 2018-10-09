Bradley Roby was absent from the Broncos facility on Monday

AP

Broncos defensive back Bradley Roby had a rough day in New York on Sunday. In Denver on Monday, Roby wasn’t present for work.

Per multiple sources, Roby didn’t show up at the team facility on Monday. It’s currently unclear whether the absence was excused. One source suggested that he was absent for health reasons, with Roby needing IVs due to an illness.

Another source suggested that Roby was an Antonio Brown-style no-show.

Roby was beaten for a pair of touchdown passes from Jets quarterback Sam Darnold to receiver Robby Anderson.

“Sometimes they make plays and sometimes you don’t make plays,” Roby said after the game. “That’s the life of a corner that is always playing man coverage all the time. It’s something where I’ve got to go back to the film and get better.”

A first-round pick in 2014, Roby is in the option year of his rookie deal. He became a full-time starter in 2018 after the Broncos traded Aqib Talib to the Rams.

The 2-3 Broncos face the 5-0 Rams and their high-octane offense on Sunday.