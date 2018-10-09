Browns promote RB Dontrell Hilliard from practice squad

Getty Images

The Browns made a change at the bottom of their roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have promoted running back Dontrell Hilliard from the practice squad. Defensive back Jerimiah McKinnon was waived in a corresponding move.

Hilliard signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent this offseason and joined the practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster. He had 32 carries for 82 yards and two catches for 28 yards during the preseason.

Carlos Hyde, Duke Johnson and Nick Chubb are also on hand at running back, so Hilliard’s likely going to have to find playing time on special teams. That’s where McKinnon saw action during his only week on the active roster in Cleveland.