Bucs promote Demone Harris, cut Will Clarke

Getty Images

The Buccaneers elevated defensive end Demone Harris from the practice squad Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The team cut defensive end Will Clarke in a corresponding move.

Harris signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent out of University of Buffalo in May. Tampa Bay cut him out of the preseason before signing him back to the practice squad.

Clarke appeared in three games with the Bucs this season, playing 18 snaps on defense and 45 on special teams.

The Bucs cut him out of the preseason on Sept. 3 but re-signed him nine days later.

Clarke, 27, led the the team’s defensive ends in sacks last season with 2.5 as Tampa Bay had a league-low 22. He played 313 defensive snaps in 15 games.

The Bengals made Clarke a third-round pick in 2014. He played 35 games in three seasons in Cincinnati and made 4.5 sacks.