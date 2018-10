AP

The Cardinals have released linebacker Arthur Moats, a source tells PFT. The team placed Moats on injured reserve Sept. 1.

He sprained his MCL in the Cardinals’ third preseason game.

Moats spent the past four seasons with the Steelers and appeared in 14 games as a reserve last season.

Moats, 30, entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Bills in 2010. He played four seasons for Buffalo before signing with the Steelers.

He has appeared in 121 games with 45 starts in his career.