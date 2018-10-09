Cardinals work out kickers

Getty Images

Cardinals coach Steve Wilks gave Phil Dawson a vote of confidence after the veteran kicker’s two misses in Week Four. Dawson didn’t attempt a field goal Sunday when Arizona got its first win.

But the Cardinals worked out kickers Daniel Carlson and Kai Forbath on Tuesday, along with receiver Rishard Matthews and quarterback Malik Zaire.

Dawson is 1-for-3 this season, having missed from 50 and 45 yards against the Seahawks two weeks ago. The 45-yarder was wide right with 1:50 remaining, giving Sebastian Janikowski a chance to kick the 52-yard game-winner on the final play of the game. The Cardinals lost 20-17.

Dawson went 32-of-40 on field goal attempts last season, his first with the Cardinals, and he missed three of 26 extra points.

The Cardinals chose to keep Dawson over Matt McCrane despite McCrane outplaying Dawson in the preseason. McCrane made a 29-yard field goal late in overtime in his NFL debut in Week 4, giving the Raiders a victory over the Browns, though he went only 3-for-5 with misses from 47 and 50 yards.