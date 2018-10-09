Chargers owner Alex Spanos dies at 95

Getty Images

Alex Spanos, who bought the San Diego Chargers in 1984 and has owned the team with his family since, has died at the age of 95.

“Alex was the embodiment of the American dream and leaves behind a legacy of passion and hard work,” the team said in a statement. “Born the son of Greek immigrants in 1923, Alex’s tireless work ethic and fearlessness was instilled in him when at only eight years old, he began working in his father’s bakery before and after school. A tough upbringing coupled with the unshakeable belief that he could accomplish anything he set his mind to drove him to succeed and overcome countless obstacles.”

The Spanos name became controversial in San Diego when the Chargers began mulling a move, which culminated in the team heading north to Los Angeles last season.

Alex’s son Dean Spanos has run the team for years and remains the team’s chairman and controlling owner. Alex’s grandsons A.G. Spanos and John Spanos run the team on a day-to-day basis, with A.G. overseeing business and John overseeing football operations.